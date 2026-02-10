Woman Takes Parents To Google Office In Bengaluru, Shares Heartwarming Video

A woman has caught the internet's attention after she shared a heartwarming video of taking her parents to Google's Bengaluru office in India. The user named Dipinty, who works as a cloud engineer at Google, took to Instagram to share the video where her parents can be seen experiencing the world where their daughter works.

In the now-viral clip, Dipinty, who is originally from Kathmandu, Nepal, can be seen welcoming her parents at the entrance of the office. She is then seen walking them through the vibrant campus, explaining different spaces and encouraging them to explore.

While the mother wandered through the lush office greenery, the proud father pulled out his phone to snap photos of his daughter's workplace, eager to capture a souvenir of the moment.

"Nepali daughter takes her parents to Google's office in Bengaluru, letting them revive their childhood and feel relieved that their daughter is taken good care of by Google," Dipinty captioned the accompanying video.

The video also shows the parents enjoying themselves in the gaming zone of the office space before enjoying lunch together in the cafeteria.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Social Media Reactions

As the video gained significant traction online, social media users appreciated the techie for acknowledging her parents' sacrifices and sharing the proud moment with them.

"You make every parent proud beta," said one user, while another added: "This is my dream. I will give my mother every happiness in the world. Proud of you."

Spanning 1.6 million square feet, Google inaugurated its Bengaluru office in February 2025. Each floor follows a city-grid layout with team-based "neighbourhoods" and a central amphitheatre-style gathering space called Sabha.

Inspired by Bengaluru's greenery, it includes landscaped spaces, walking and jogging paths, and the 'Aranya' forest, which also acts as a noise barrier. The campus is designed with locally sourced materials.