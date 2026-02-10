Watch: Army Veteran Helps Distressed Woman Reach Railway Station On Time, Video Viral

A heartwarming video of a good Samaritan assisting a woman in distress is being widely circulated on Instagram. Shared by Daljeet Singh, an Indian Army veteran with 17 years of service as per his bio -- the clip shows him navigating Delhi's heavy traffic when a woman in an autorickshaw flags him down at a traffic signal. Worried she would miss her train, she asked Singh for a lift to the nearby railway station.

"Can you drop me off at the Delhi Cantt Railway Station. If I go by auto, I might get stuck. The train is at 2:45 pm," the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Hearing the woman's plight, Singh directed the autorickshaw driver to pull over and advised the woman to quickly open navigation on her phone to guide him to the railway station. Singh also advised the auto driver to help the woman with the luggage.

In the end, Singh managed to drop off the woman at the railway station's entrance just in time and wished her all the best for the journey. The woman also stopped to thank Singh for his incredible gesture.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Still Serving Country'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 565,000 views, with social media users lauding Singh for coming through and helping the woman.

"Wow sir, you have served the country before and you are still serving the country, salute sir," said one user, while another added: "Army people help others without any hesitation or pre-conditions."

Quizzed by one of the users if he would have helped if the other person were a man, Singh replied: "Brother, your question is very good, but this is my answer. If he were a boy, I would have helped him. My happiness is in helping people, whether it is a boy or a girl."