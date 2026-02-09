Pune Man's Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches Goes Viral

A man from Pune has gone viral on social media for creating an Excel sheet to track his arranged marriage matches. In an Instagram post, the user named Vikas said he created the spreadsheet to help him keep track of the prospects suggested by his parents.

In the Excel sheet, the first names of the matched women are mentioned, along with details, and their feedback in other columns. The user has also included small notes about each match, such as "no vibe," "good conversation," "no follow-up," and "values aligned," to summarize his impressions.

"When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker, Weekend Tracker," the user wrote in the comment section," he wrote in the comment section.

See the video here:

In the video, Vikas revealed that he created the spreadsheet because his parents wanted constant updates on the matches they were suggesting. He has even shared the same Excel template with his friends, to help them.

Vikas's post on Instagram has gained 8.3 lakh views and more than 10,000 likes. "Oh god this is awesome," one user wrote in the comment section.

Another user jokingly asked, "Monthly dashboard review meeting bhi hogi kya Parents aur chacha tau ke saath?" (Will there be a monthly dashboard review meeting?)

"How is this different from dating multiple people at the same time. I get it that you dont want to spend too much time with 1 person to decide. But 2-3 meets at max should be enough for vibe check. Then date that person," a third user gave their opinion.

"If you are meeting multiple people at the same time someone will be better than other. You not finding someone best for you. Just someone who is independently best at being themselves."