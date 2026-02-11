"My Family Was Victim": Ex-HDFC Employee Speaks On '<i>Thakur Hoon Main</i>' Row

What began as a 33-second viral clip of a heated bank confrontation in Kanpur has evolved into a battle of narratives. Ritu Tripathi, a former HDFC Bank employee, has come forward to challenge the version of events shared by her former colleague, Astha Singh, whose "Thakur Hoon Main" outburst recently went viral.

"My Family Was The Victim"

Breaking her silence on Wednesday, Ritu Tripathi alleged that the viral video does not tell the full story and that her family has been targeted.

"My family was abused. My family was insulted. My family was threatened to be killed. I was the victim here," Tripathi told news agency ANI.

Tripathi also denied allegations that her family instigated a confrontation based on caste.

"No one asked her about her caste. She is lying that we asked her caste. Even if someone asks their caste, the other person can simply say that he/she is a 'thakur or kshtriya.' That person should not say 'Mai Thakur Hu, Mai Thok Dungi.' This is not the way to speak. 'Thakur Hu Mai To Thok Dungi' is a way of threatening," Tripathi stated.

Tripathi further accused Singh of using abusive language inside the bank premises while simultaneously criticising others' language. She also dismissed claims that her family circulated the video to make it go viral, suggesting instead that Singh may have wanted the spotlight.

"You are standing inside bank premises, using abusive words and then asking questions on other person's language. She threatened us by saying 'thok dungi' to my husband, who is also a bank customer. My husband did not abuse anyone at the bank or outside it. She claimed that my family was involved in circulating the video, which is absolutely wrong. I am not working with the bank anymore. I want support from everyone, not just Brahmins. I think she wanted to get viral that is why the video was circulated," Tripathi told ANI.

— ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2026

Tripathi expressed deep concern for her husband's safety, claiming he is now receiving life threats.

"My husband is getting life threats that if he comes out of the house, he will be killed. What wrong has he done? He just supported his wife," she said. Clarifying her current status, she added that she no longer works for the bank and is seeking broad support. She said, "I want support from everyone, not just Brahmins."

What Astha Singh Said?

Tripathi's statement comes just a day after Astha Singh, a relationship manager at the Kanpur's Panki branch, issued her own clarification. Singh claimed the video, dated January 6, was being misinterpreted and was the result of a month-long dispute.

According to Singh, the tension began when Tripathi resigned and demanded her relieving letter immediately. Singh alleged that Tripathi's husband entered the office after hours and misbehaved with her.

"He asked me directly. What caste are you? Why are you so arrogant? He came to my desk and said, 'I will teach you a lesson,'" Singh claimed. She maintained that her "Thakur Hoon Main" statement was a direct response to this alleged intimidation.

"I know I am here for the service of the public. And I should choose my words very carefully. But if a person comes to me and says 'I will teach you a lesson', then I will not tolerate," Singh said, concluding her video by stating she remains proud of her identity.