AP Dhillon Hugs And Kisses Tara Sutaria At Mumbai Concert, Boyfriend Veer Pahariya's Reaction Breaks The Internet

Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Veer Pahariya were seen attending AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Friday night. While several videos of Tara Sutaria joining the singer onstage as they grooved to their hit number Thodi Si Daaru made the rounds online, something else caught the Internet's attention.

In one clip, AP Dhillon was seen hugging Tara and planting a kiss on her cheek. As the camera panned towards Veer Pahariya, fans speculated that he did not seem happy and was rather uncomfortable with what unfolded.

Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor bf Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience.



If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/EPgab74qtK — Chota Don (@choga_don) December 27, 2025

Internet Reactions

Some fans defended Veer Pahariya's tense expression by saying, "It's just a friendly kiss and hug."

One person wrote, "The Internet loves double standards."

Some even referenced Aadar Jain's marriage to Alekha Advani, where he was trolled for indirectly taking a jibe at ex Tara Sutaria in a speech.

Someone commented, "The Internet went mad trolling Aadar Jain a few months back, only to discover that Tara Sutaria is no saint. Poor Veer Pahariya!"

Another person mentioned, "It's very difficult to watch Veer."

A few comments also read, "I feel for him" and "Bechare ka mooh utar gaya."

When The Couple Said They "Never Shied Away From Expressing"

In a conversation with Travel + Leisure India, Veer said, "I love that we have embraced our affection and love since our first date and have never shied away from expressing how we feel wherever we are."

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria then spoke about the time they felt a connection had been built.

Veer shared, "It was probably our first date night, where I played the piano, and she sang until the sun came out."

Tara added, "Sticking by each other through thick and thin as if we have known each other our whole lives."

About Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation around their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social media interactions and public appearances confirmed what fans had already begun to suspect.

