On Relationship With Veer Pahariya, Tara Sutaria Says She Is "Protective" Of Her Personal Life

Tara Sutaria has been in the spotlight recently, especially after making her relationship with Veer Pahariya official. They often share sweet posts on social media. However, recently in an interview with a news portal, Tara said that she only puts out publicly what she feels comfortable sharing.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "I navigate the scrutiny and attention that comes with fame with grace and perspective. I've learned not to take everything personally and to focus on the love, not the noise."

When things get overwhelming, Tara turns to her family and friends who keep her 'grounded and sane". "I just step back, disconnect, and return to my core -- my family and close friends keep me grounded and sane," she said.

Tara added that protecting her personal life is important to her, saying, "I'm very protective of my personal life. I share what I'm comfortable with, and I keep the rest sacred."

The actress also opened up about her journey in the industry and the kind of work she wants to do. Talking about her choices, she said, "I want my choices to reflect quality and honesty. I don't want to rush. I want to grow with every project I take on."

Addressing the pressure that often comes with the industry, Tara said, "I handle them all by being true to who I am. I've learned that authenticity always shines through, even when it's not the easiest route."

On whether being selective is challenging, she admitted, "Not always easy, but definitely worth it. I'd rather wait for the right story than take on something that doesn't feel authentic."

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2.