How Veer Pahariya Celebrated Tara Sutaria's 30th Birthday In The Maldives With Hugs And Kisses, Watch Inside Video

Tara Sutaria had the most loving and intimate birthday celebration in the Maldives this year with her boyfriend, actor Veer Pahariya. A video soon surfaced online showing Tara cutting her birthday cake. As Veer fed her, the two shared a warm hug and exchanged kisses.

Have a look here:

Tara Sutaria stunned in a sequinned ensemble paired with a sleek bun, while Veer opted for a crisp white shirt under a tailored blue suit.

Veer Pahariya's Birthday Post For Tara Sutaria

Veer shared a lovely birthday post dedicated to Tara Sutaria.

The caption of his Instagram carousel read, "Happy Birthday, my whole heart."

In the first picture, Veer is seen planting a gentle kiss on Tara's forehead as they pose for the cameras. Another captures him playing the piano while Tara watches on with a glowing smile. A third image shows Veer lovingly feeding her at an event, while the final frame features the duo unwinding on a yacht during a serene vacation.

Tara's Birthday Post

On Sunday, Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her early birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

The first image captures her posing in front of an illuminated display reading "Happy Birthday Tara" in glowing red fairy lights.

The next image revealed her stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. She concluded the post with a soothing video of waves crashing onto a golden beach. Captioning it with excitement, Tara wrote, "BIRTHDAY WEEK BEGINS! T-3 TO GO."

About Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya's Relationship

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in 2025. Speculation about their relationship surfaced early in the year as they were spotted spending time together and going on private outings. By mid-2025, their subtle social media interactions and public appearances confirmed what fans had already begun to suspect.

Previously, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. The two parted ways in 2023. In February this year, Aadar married Alekha Advani. Veer Pahariya, on the other hand, previously dated Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Veer Pahariya made his acting debut earlier this year in Sky Force, which was released in January. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the music video Thodi Si Daaru, sung by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal.

ALSO READ | Veer Pahariya Wishes Girlfriend Tara Sutaria, His "Whole Heart", A Happy 30th Birthday In Maldives