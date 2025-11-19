<i>Mrs Deshpande</i>: Madhuri Dixit's Intense First Look From Psychological Thriller Takes Fans By Surprise

Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen in an intriguing avatar in a new show titled Mrs Deshpande. On Wednesday, Madhuri's first look from the show was unveiled, and it's quite captivating.

The first glimpse shows Madhuri removing her make-up and jewellery, revealing a raw, unfiltered version of herself in the very next frame. The following shot hints that something serious has taken place, as she appears to be behind bars.

While the makers have not revealed much about the show, the first look alone was enough to leave Madhuri's fans excited.

"Super ma'am, you are gorgeous," one netizen wrote. "Mrs Deshpande is coming... and I'm already obsessed," another user commented.

Mrs Deshpande is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The show will be out on JioHotstar soon.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was recently seen enthralling her fans on a world tour that covered six cities, including Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, and Boston in Canada and the United States.

