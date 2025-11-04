Madhuri Dixit Slammed For Arriving 3 Hours Late To Canada Event. People Demand Refunds, Call It "Worst Show Ever"

Madhuri Dixit, who is currently on her US tour, has been heavily criticised on social media for allegedly arriving three hours late to an event in Canada. Moreover, attendees also slammed the organisers for failing to clarify the show's format, causing confusion and dissatisfaction among fans. While many had gathered to see the dancing diva perform her hit songs, the show turned out to be predominantly a chat show, with performances few and far between.

The Post That Triggered Social Media Backlash

A person named Parwaiz Dhanani shared a video on his Instagram feed showing Madhuri matching her steps to the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya from the 1995 film Yaraana.

The social media user wrote in the caption, "What an absolute shit show of a night...and they get PAID for that?"

In the comment thread, several others also expressed their disappointment with the show in harsh words.

Slamming the organisers, one person wrote, "Everyone please report the organizers to Consumer Protection Ontario. I just got off the phone and this falls under 'Misrepresentation.' It's illegal for the business or individual to give you false information about themselves or the product or service they offer."

"This was the worst show ever. So unorganized. Advertisement didn't say she was just going to chat and dance two seconds of each song. Very, very poorly organized by the promoters. So many people walked out. People yelling for a refund and boring. Doesn't matter that she is a beautiful actress and person, everyone that went to the show has to agree it was poorly organized," read another comment.

Regarding Madhuri's late arrival, one person wrote, "I am glad I saw her, but left at 11:05 pm as I had work the next day. I honestly don't know if it was the organisers or her who decided for her to come at 10 pm. On my ticket, it said the start time was 7:30 pm. It did not state any pre-shows. I expected it to be a chat, with some singing and dancing. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience's time."

Madhuri Dixit or her team have not yet responded to the allegations.

What The Advertisement Said

Four days ago, Madhuri Dixit shared an Instagram post announcing the tour.

In the caption, she wrote, "I'm beyond thrilled to announce my upcoming tour across the USA & Canada! Can't wait to connect with all my fans and bring an unforgettable celebration of dance, music, and memories - straight from the heart. See you soon!"

The post mentioned the names of the cities and the event dates as well.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan.