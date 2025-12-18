Madhuri Dixit, 58, Reveals Why She Did Her Own Stunts And Refused A Body Double For <i>Mrs Deshpande</i>

Madhuri Dixit, 58, has never been one to play it safe. Even after four decades in cinema, the actor continues to challenge conventions - this time by performing her own action sequences in the upcoming series Mrs Deshpande.

Madhuri Dixit On Performing Her Own Stunts

In Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri's character is trained in Krav Maga, the Israeli self-defence martial art.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, she opened up about why she refused a body double in the show while performing the stunts. The actress said, "It should look real; it should look believable that a woman who is so petite and looks like a normal housewife can do something like that. It has to look authentic. There's also an element of surprise in that."

She even took on action scenes opposite a man twice her size in the show.

Taking On A Dark Role Without Compromise

While female actors have explored negative shades in the past, it is still rare for a mainstream star to portray a ruthless, unredeemable killer. Madhuri believes the shift is rooted in how audiences have evolved over the years.

"Times have changed, and the audience has changed. During the lockdown, people were watching a lot of series and movies from different parts of the world. They began to understand what layers are and how characters work. They have started liking those things. The audience has matured to a considerable extent due to their exposure," she said.

The actor added that breaking rules has always been part of her journey. "Having said that, if you look at my career, I started with Abodh. I did some films where I played a supporting role, and yet, I managed to be where I am. So, I think rules are made to be broken. Somewhere, we needed to do that. It is path-breaking that women are getting these kinds of roles, and we have directors like Nagesh who think like that. And we need more directors who think like that."

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Mrs Deshpande stars Madhuri Dixit alongside Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar in key roles.

Mrs Deshpande releases on JioHotstar on December 19.

