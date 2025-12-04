Madhuri Dixit Recalls Being Booed When She Performed Kathak At IIT Bombay: "They Were Throwing Things, I Got Scared"

Madhuri Dixit is often admired for her graceful dance skills alongside her acting chops, as seen over the decades. However, during a recent interaction while promoting Mrs Deshpande, the actress opened up about one of her earliest memories of performing in public and how it resulted in people throwing objects at her.

What's Happening

Madhuri Dixit appeared on ANI's podcast recently and revealed that she has been learning Kathak since the age of three. She added that she would often perform with her sisters.

She recalled one particular Kathak performance at IIT Bombay's Mood Indigo festival and how chaotic it became just 15 minutes into the performance.

Madhuri shared, "By the time we were about 15 minutes into the show, they were booing and throwing things, like little rockets, onto the stage. I got a little scared, but my sister said, 'No, we've got to stand our ground, and you've got to go on.' And we performed."

She continued, "And so... the whole hall was full, enthralled by what was happening... I was like 10 or 12 years old. I was very young at that time..."

Furthermore, Madhuri added how she performed with her sister for an hour and a half despite the initial hurdle and eventually won over the audience.

About Mrs Deshpande

Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen in an intriguing avatar in a new show titled Mrs Deshpande. Last week, Madhuri's first look from the show was unveiled, and it is quite captivating.

The first glimpse shows Madhuri removing her make-up and jewellery, revealing a raw, unfiltered version of herself in the very next frame. The following shot hints that something serious has taken place, as she appears to be behind bars.

While the makers have not revealed much about the show, the first look alone was enough to leave Madhuri's fans excited.

Mrs Deshpande is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The show will be released on JioCinema soon.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit On 8-Hour Shifts Amid Deepika Padukone Row: "We Worked 12-Hour Shifts Every Day"