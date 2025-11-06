Madhuri Dixit Shares First Post After Canada Show Fiasco. "You Owe An Apology," Says Internet

A day after the Canada show organizers issued a clarification regarding Madhuri Dixit's alleged late arrival, the Dil actress shared a gratitude post on her Instagram feed. The advertorial post features Madhuri's face and the event dates. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, "Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet, and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November, Boston on 7th November, Chicago on 8th November, Houston on 9th November, and New York on 15th November."

The Internet's Reaction

While some fans responded with love emojis in the comment section, others expressed anger over what happened at the Canada show.

One comment read, "But you owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising. Your own post on your profile doesn't call it a Meet and Greet. You say it's an evening of dance, music, and celebrations."

Another comment read, "Madhuri Dixit Nene. I grew up loving you and watching you. As of now, Toronto is very disappointed in your show. They were misled. False advertising about what the show was supposed to be. What everyone was expecting and what actually happened."

Social media outrage was fueled by two reasons: Madhuri Dixit's reported three-hour late arrival and the misleading advertisement of the show.

What the Organizers Said About Madhuri's Late Arrival

Labeling the backlash as "misleading social media commentary," the organizers stated, "We at True Sound Live Ltd. would like to clarify the facts regarding the recent Madhuri Dixit – The Golden Girl of Bollywood show held in Toronto, following misleading social media commentary. The event commenced on time with a high-energy opening act featuring exceptional singers from Indian Idol, exactly as scheduled," as reported by Hindustan Times.

"The show's format, as communicated to Madhuri Dixit's management, included a Q&A session at 8:30 PM, followed by Madhuri's 60-minute performance segment. However, despite our production team's readiness and continuous communication throughout the evening, Madhuri Dixit's own management team misinformed her about the call time, resulting in her late arrival around 10 PM. This delay was entirely beyond the control of True Sound Live Ltd," the statement added.

The Post That Triggered Social Media Backlash

A person named Parwaiz Dhanani shared a video on his Instagram feed, showing Madhuri matching her steps to the song "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya" from the 1995 film Yaraana.

Apart from criticism of Madhuri Dixit's late arrival, the internet also accused the organizers of failing to clarify the show's format, causing dissatisfaction among fans.

Madhuri Dixit and her team have not responded to the allegations so far.