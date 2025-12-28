Madhuri Dixit Says High Ticket Prices Are Pushing Families Away From Theatres

Madhuri Dixit recently shared her thoughts on the changing dynamics of moviegoing, highlighting how rising cinema ticket prices are impacting theatre footfall.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress emphasised that while quality films continue to draw audiences, the increasing cost of tickets is making families more selective about which films they choose to watch in theatres, especially with the convenience of OTT platforms at home. Madhuri also pointed out that movies are now easily accessible on OTT platforms, making it far more convenient for people to watch films after work.

The actress explained that for many people, by the time they return home in the evening, it is already quite late, which is why weekends have become the primary time for theatre visits.

Madhuri said, "If the film is good, it will run, and you have seen a few films performing well in theatres recently. So it is not as if films are not running. However, the cost of tickets is very high. When a family goes to the cinema, they have to spend a lot of money, so they really need to budget and think carefully about which film to watch and which not to watch."

She added, "Also, because of OTT platforms, movies are literally at your fingertips. You can watch them at home whenever you want, when you get the time. Nowadays, by the time people return from work, it is already 8.30 or 9.00 in the evening. After that, going out to watch a film becomes quite difficult. Weekends are the only time when people can actually go, when they are free."

"So all these factors matter. On OTT platforms, you can watch a film at any time, at your convenience, and it is cheaper to watch a film at home. You can make all the popcorn at home and enjoy it. There are many reasons for this change, but I do not see a bleak future. I just think some things can be corrected to make the cinema experience better for people," Madhuri concluded.

Madhuri Dixit recently featured in Mrs Deshpande alongside Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar.

