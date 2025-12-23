Madhuri Dixit Recalls Comments On Her Nose And Being Skinny Early In Her Career: "After <i>Tezaab</i>, Nobody Said Anything"

Madhuri Dixit was one of the reigning queens of the 90s, and one of the most successful ones too. Thus, it came as a surprise when the actress recently opened up about how she was criticised for her appearance and looks early in her career.

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, the Mrs Deshpande actress opened up about how she would often receive comments on her nose or something else. She would then go to her mother and talk about what people were saying.

Madhuri said, "A lot of people told me when I had just started - do this, how is your nose, your this, your that. I used to go and say, 'Mum, they're saying this.' And my mum would say, 'Don't worry about it. Once you have a successful movie, that's the very thing they'll love about you.'"

The actress then went on to reveal how the massive success of Tezaab made her an overnight sensation. Eventually, the "unsolicited advice" on her looks stopped.

Madhuri continued, "After Tezaab, nobody said anything about being skinny or being this or that. People just accepted me for who I am. Even today, I tell the new girls - don't try to be in a mould. Don't say this is how a heroine should look. If you're different, that's a uniqueness you have. Play on that."

About Madhuri Dixit's Latest Release

Mrs Deshpande is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The show is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The actress plays the role of a convicted serial killer in the show.

In Mrs Deshpande, Madhuri's character is trained in Krav Maga, the Israeli self-defence martial art.

While female actors have explored negative shades in the past, it is still rare for a mainstream star to portray a ruthless, unredeemable killer. Madhuri believes the shift is rooted in how audiences have evolved over the years.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Madhuri shared, "Times have changed, and the audience has changed. During the lockdown, people were watching a lot of series and movies from different parts of the world. They began to understand what layers are and how characters work. They have started liking those things. The audience has matured to a considerable extent due to their exposure," she said.

The actor added that breaking rules has always been part of her journey.

"Having said that, if you look at my career, I started with Abodh. I did some films where I played a supporting role, and yet I managed to be where I am. So, I think rules are made to be broken. Somewhere, we needed to do that. It is path-breaking that women are getting these kinds of roles, and we have directors like Nagesh who think like that. And we need more directors who think like that."

Meanwhile, Madhuri was recently seen enthralling her fans on a world tour that covered six cities, including Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago, and Boston in Canada and the United States.

