How Cherry Blossoms Became A Symbol Of Japan's Cultural Identity

Japan recently cancelled the cherry blossom festival near Mount Fuji due to overtourism and increasing disruptive behaviour from travellers. While cherry blossom festivals in Japan, known as sakura matsuri, date back centuries, the celebration near Japan's tallest peak began only in 2016.

We have a strong sense of crisis," Fujiyosida mayor Shigeru Horiuchi said when he announced the cancellation of the festival. "To protect the dignity and living environment of our citizens, we have decided to bring the curtain down on the 10-year-old festival."

Why did it make headlines? For Japan, cherry blossoms are an integral part of its cultural identity and heritage. Cancelling a festival that has become almost a second identity for the country feels nothing short of harrowing.

Cherry blossoms are an integral part of Japan's cultural identity and heritage. Photo: Unsplash

How Cherry Blossoms Became Japan's Second Identity

Cherry blossoms grow not only in Japan but also in India, South Korea, China, Europe, Canada, Thailand, and the USA. However, Japan has a long‑standing tradition not just of sakura matsuri but also hanami (cherry blossom viewing). Whenever someone talks about the country, they almost inevitably mention the cherry blossom season.

The first traces of cherry blossom celebrations date back to the 8th century, when it was an imperial tradition, before becoming a custom among the general public during the 17th century (Edo period). The celebrations initially focused on plum blossoms but gradually shifted to sakura.

Today, Hanami is the celebration of the ephemeral beauty of sakura. People sit in parks and sites just to witness the flowers blossoming, painting their cities and towns in vibrant hues. Families gather with food and beverages to have picnics under the cherry blossom trees.

Today, Hanami is the celebration of the ephemeral beauty of sakura. Unsplash

Sacred Sakura Trees In Japan

It is believed that sakura is a blend of two words - sagami and kura. 'Sa' from sagami means the God of rice fields, and 'kura' refers to a vessel or seat. Thus, cherry blossoms are considered home to rice field deities. Hence, people used to travel to the mountains to worship the trees during the spring season. Many continue to do it even today.

These flowers are sacred and often appear in the literature, filmography, poetry, and paintings. They are even associated with the vibrant life of the samurai, warriors of Japan. They adhered to a moral code of conduct, preserved the virtues of honour, respect, and discipline, and remained fearless when faced with death. Hence, Fallen sakura petals symbolise the brief yet meaningful life of a samurai.

During World War II, kamikaze pilots painted their planes with cherry blossoms before undertaking suicidal missions. The flowers symbolised dying "like beautiful falling cherry petals for the emperor".

The sakura trees are sacred and have appeared in Shinto and Buddhist folklore. It is believed that spirits (kami) take over beautiful old trees (kodama). There are hundreds of such trees in Japan, and one can tell them apart from the regular ones by the large and twisted ropes (shimenwa) tied around them.

Fallen sakura petals symbolise the brief yet meaningful life of a samurai. Photo: Freepik

In A Nutshell

Owing to overtourism, Japanese authorities have cancelled the Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival. Reports suggest that 42.7 million tourists visited Japan in 2025, compared to 37 million in 2024. The weak Yen made it a bucket-list destination, and the added charm was the cherry blossom season or the sheer beauty of the country.

The cancellation affects only one region. You can still witness sacred sakura trees across Japan, including in Kyoto, Tokyo, Hokkaido, Osaka, and Nara, among others.

