Sakura 2025: 10 Luxury Hotels In Japan To Pick From This Cherry Blossom Season

It's Sakura season. The cherry blossoms mark the arrival of spring in Japan and the Far East, and are considered a sign of rejuvenation. If you're in Japan to see Sakura 2025, take a look at these 10 luxurious properties where you can park yourself for the cherry blossom season.

1. Park Hyatt Tokyo

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Shinjuku City, Tokyo

An elegant accommodation nestled among the ethereal cherry blossoms of Tokyo is the Park Hyatt Resort. The resort features some of the most sophisticated suites and rooms, along with a 360-degree view of the bustling city and of Mount Fuji. One can enjoy premium dining, with a variety of dishes, all made to suit personal choices.

2. Aman Tokyo

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Chiyoda City, Tokyo

The Aman Tokyo Resort features elegant rooms designed in traditional Japanese style. It has a two-storey spa offering some of the most relaxing therapy sessions, along with a 30-m pool that provides stunning views. Guests can also take a pick from its various luxurious dining options.

3. Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Bunkyo City, Tokyo

To best enjoy Sakura 2025, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is another stunning spot that boasts some of the most enriching spring events during this time of year. The resort also features spacious rooms, an elegant lounge, and expansive gardens that are perfect for celebrating the season of rejuvenation.

4. Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Shibuya, Tokyo

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is located near Shibuya Station and offers a variety of dining options with stunning views of Shibuya and Mount Fuji. The resort also features some of the most renowned restaurants, bars, and gourmet marketplaces, providing the best of world-class flavours.

5. Fauchon Hotel Kyoto

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto

The Fauchon Hotel Kyoto is where the French Fauchon brand meets traditional Japanese culture. The hotel features contemporary culinary arts and renowned restaurants such as Grand Cafe Fauchon, Salon De The Fauchon, and Pastry & Boutique Fauchon, all known for their rich flavours, premium service, and luxury.

6. Hoshinoya Kyoto

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto

A riverside haven that perfectly blends tradition and luxury is Hoshinoya Kyoto. From elegant rooms to stunning artistic interiors, this resort portrays Japanese culture most perfectly. The hotel is located near many tourist attractions and offers the best Kaiseki cuisine, combining traditional Japanese techniques to serve the finest flavours.

7. The Tokyo Station Hotel

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Chiyoda City, Tokyo

The Tokyo Station Hotel is a classic luxury resort in the heart of Tokyo, featuring deluxe suites, premium in-room breakfasts, and personal reservations at luxury restaurants, perfect for celebrating any occasion. The hotel also boasts a luxurious fitness lounge and a spa inspired by the Japanese hospitality concept of Omotenashi.

8. Aman Kyoto

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Kita Ward, Kyoto

Another masterpiece by the Aman resort group is Aman Kyoto, known for its luxury suites and pavilions set in serenity, creating a home-like feel away from home. The place is perfect for inner rejuvenation, surrounded by cherry blossoms, along with premium services such as a healing spa, culinary delights, and sophisticated events.

9. Asaba

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Izu, Shizuoka

Asaba is just a few minutes from the pristine Katsura river, and provides the perfect setting for an open-air bath filled with spring water. The resort serves the best of traditional Japanese cuisine, prepared by world-class chefs and served in the most luxurious way.

10. Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo

Photo: Booking.com

Where: Chuo City, Tokyo

The Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo is the ultimate definition of luxury, perfectly portrayed through its premium suites, fine dining, lavish spa and fitness lounge, deluxe boutiques, and personalised services such as private shopping, modern art tours, and cultural tours that make for the best vacation plan.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

