Mayfair Tea Resort To Taj Chia Kutir, 10 Indian Properties With Surreal Tea-Estate Views

If you're an Indian, you cannot escape tea. Chai, or tea, is ingrained in our DNA. But have you ever wondered what goes behind that cup of tea you so love to take a sip of when you begin your day? A stay at one of these surreal tea resorts in India will take you behind the making of a cup of tea. Bonus: some surreal views of tea gardens!

1. Taj Chia Kutir, West Bengal

Photo: Taj Hotels

Where: Kurseong, West Bengal

How To Get There: Bagdogra is the nearest airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station is the nearest railway station. Well-connected by road.

With some stunning views of tea gardens, Taj Chia Kutir in North Bengal is quite the vacation plan if you're a tea lover. Or simply a nature lover. The property offers excellent spa sessions that are perfect for relaxation and unwinding.

2. The Postcard Durrung Tea Estate, Assam

Photo: The Postcard Resorts

Where: Dekar Gaon, Assam

How To Get There: Tezpur Airport and Bindukuri Railway Station are the nearest airport and railway station respectively.

This beautiful resort offers the opportunity to enjoy a private tea tasting session, where luxury is provided at its best. The property also features acres of tea gardens to explore through private tours, along with wellness spa treatments that are both luxurious and relaxing.

3. Mayfair Tea Resort, West Bengal

Photo: Instagram.com/mayfairsiliguri

Where: Sukna, West Bengal

How To Get There: Bagdogra Airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station are the nearest airport and railway station respectively.

Mayfair Tea Resort in Siliguri, West Bengal, offers refined tea varieties and premium dining options that provide the best of local tastes. The property features luxurious accommodations with sophisticated suites that display colonial charm, along with warm hospitality.

In the news: Bollywood actors Kartik Aryan and Sreeleela were recently at the resort to shoot for filmmaker Anurag Basu's next film.

4. Glenburn Tea Resort, West Bengal

Where: Kambal Tea Garden, West Bengal

How To Get There: Bagdogra Airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station are the nearest airport and railway station respectively.

To taste the best of Darjeeling tea, Glenburn Tea Resort is the ideal destination. It offers private tea tasting sessions along with fine dining. One can also explore the surrounding tea gardens and engage in activities like tea plucking.

5. Windermere Estate, Kerala

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Munnar, Kerala

How To Get There: Cochin International Airport is the nearest airport.

Windermere Estate Resort in Kerala perfectly blends luxury and traditional charm, featuring sustainably crafted villas. The private tours of the tea gardens provide a complete guide to the tea-making process, in sync with the ethos of the place. One can also enjoy a lavish dinner while soaking in the gorgeous views.

6. Banyan Grove, Assam

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Jorhat, Assam

How To Get There: Guwahati Airport is the nearest airport, and Jorhat Town Station is the nearest railway station.

The Banyan Grove in Assam features beautifully designed rooms that create a home-like feeling. The comfortable environment and luxurious services make for the best holiday experience. The property is also famous for its tea-making workshops, tailored to personal choices.

7. Vythiri Resort, Kerala

Photo: Vythiri Resort

Where: Vythiri, Kerala

How To Get There: Calicut International Airport and Kozhikode Railway Station

Vythiri Resort in Kerala offers unique treehouse villas and is the perfect forest escape, providing opportunities to enjoy relaxed evenings at infinity pools or take a walk in the lush greens. The property also features soothing wellness therapies ranging from Ayurveda to yoga, perfect for rejuvenating and connecting with one's inner self.

8. Ging Tea House, West Bengal

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Darjeeling, West Bengal

How To Get There: Bagdogra Airport and New Jalpaiguri Railway Station are the nearest airport and railway station respectively

Ging Tea House in West Bengal is a display of sophisticated colonial charm, featuring polished interiors and ancient artefacts, along with detailed architectural structures. This Indian property is renowned for its vibrant museum that portrays tea culture and local heritage in the best way.

9. O'Land Plantation Stay, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

How To Get There: Coimbatore is the nearest airport, and Coonoor Railway Station is the nearest railway station

From interiors to décor, everything at O'Land Plantation Stay is crafted sustainably, featuring eco-friendly architecture mixed with a luxury experience. The property also offers private opportunities for tea plucking, estate walks, and informative sessions on sustainability.

10. Cherry Resort, Temi, Sikkim

Photo: Tripadvisor

Where: Temi, Sikkim

How To Get There: Bagdogra is the nearest airport, and New Jalpaiguri the nearest railway station

Cherry Resort is a blend of modern and traditional Sikkimese style, offering rich cultural experiences and tea garden tours along with fine dining, treks, and wellness therapies amidst the stunning Himalayan foothills. Also: From Cherry Resort, you get incredible views of the Kangchengjunga, and the Temi Tea Garden, the only tea garden in Sikkim.

(Written by Shree Dawar)

