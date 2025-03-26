These 8 Adult-Only Resorts In Bali Are Perfect For A Long Honeymoon

Some vacations are meant just for you and your special someone. These hotels and resorts offer just the comfort, luxury, and nature for the perfect romantic escape. Bonus: They are all adult-only hotels; just the perfect getaway when you're on an extended honeymoon.

1. Pink Hotels, Bali:

Photo: Pink Hotels Instagram

Designed for love, Pink Hotels are must-book retreats in Uluwatu, Sanur, Balangan, and more promise unforgettable stays. Perfect for cool adults seeking intimate getaways.

2. Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites:

Photo: Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites

Located at Monkey Forest Ubud, Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites features 12 private pool villas, 3 suites with pool access and 15 elegant suites with balcony views. Experience lush gardens, outdoor pools, and top-tier luxury.

3. Kayon Resort Ubud:

Photo: Kayon Resort

Perched on the hillside with stunning views of the Petanu River and a tropical rainforest, Kayon Resort Ubud is a romantic sanctuary. No wonder it was crowned Best Asian Romantic Boutique Hotel 2024.

4. Autentik Nusa Penida:

Photo: Autentik

Autentik Nusa Penida blends luxury and nature with air-conditioned tents, private entrances, and an infinity pool. A hidden gem that couples particularly adore.

5. Kadewa Retreat Ubud:

Photo: Kadewa

Set on the edge of a cliff, Kadewa Retreat Ubud offers breathtaking views of the Wos River and endless forests. The infinity pool rounds off a nature-immersed experience.

6. Atalaya Villas Nusa Penida:

Atalaya. Photo: booking.com

Just 1.4 km from Crystal Bay Beach, Atalaya Villas Nusa Penida offers a tropical paradise with an outdoor pool and lush gardens. Guests can relax in Atalaya's tranquil surroundings, blended with modern comforts.

7. Samanvaya:

Photo: Samanvaya

Located in Bali's Sidemen Valley, Samanvaya is a soulful escape surrounded by ancient rice terraces and sacred temples. They are a journey into Bali's rich culture and timeless beauty.

8. Asa Maia:

Photo: Asa Maia

A bespoke wellness resort, Asa Maia, is nestled in the vibrant Uluwatu. It offers a unique energy unlike anywhere else in Bali, just a short walk from the stunning Thomas Beach. The resort is perfect for sunbathing or a leisurely stroll.

(Compiled by Parul)