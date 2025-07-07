What Is The Viral Bali Breakup Curse?

In the last few years, the island of Bali in Indonesia has grown into a popular tourist spot.

It's affordable, serene, and rich in history and culture. In 2024 alone, Bali welcomed 6.3 million international tourists - a record for the island.

These tourists include not only honeymooners and families, but also solo travellers, groups of bachelors, and unmarried couples drawn to its vibrant nightlife.

However, a viral video has recently sparked concern, warning unmarried couples not to visit Bali due to a mystical curse. A curse that supposedly causes couples (particularly unmarried ones) to break up soon after visiting.

What Is The Viral Curse?

According to a now-viral podcast clip from Jumpers Jump Replay, many unmarried couples tend to break up after visiting Bali. The hosts claim that several people have even shared their breakup stories on Reddit following trips to the island.

To verify this, we did a bit of our own digging - and sure enough, Reddit threads and the comment section of the viral video are filled with people recounting eerily similar experiences.

"We went to Bali for our honeymoon and divorced 6 months later," one user shared.

"My bf and I broke up too when we went there. It's for the best tho. Found my hubby right after him. Maybe it's not a curse but a blessing," wrote another.

"Idk how much of this is true but I also ended my 2-year relationship there," someone else added.

Reddit is brimming with such anecdotes, especially linking breakups to one particular location, Tanah Lot Temple, one of the most iconic spots in Bali.

Interestingly, many have drawn parallels to Kolkata's Dakshineswar Temple, where unmarried couples are reportedly not allowed for the same reason. Some believe such restrictions are grounded in similar traditional beliefs or superstitions.

About Tanah Lot Temple

Perched dramatically on a rocky outcrop along Bali's southwestern coast, Tanah Lot Temple is one of the island's most sacred and picturesque landmarks.

This ancient Hindu shrine, believed to have been established in the 16th century by the priest Dang Hyang Nirartha, is dedicated to the sea gods and represents a harmonious balance between nature and the divine.

Tanah Lot Temple is famous for its stunning offshore location on a rocky islet. Photo: Unsplash

The temple's name translates to "Land in the Sea", a fitting description of its stunning location. Surrounded by ocean waves, it appears to float during high tide. Tanah Lot isn't just a spiritual hub for locals - it's a favourite among tourists drawn to it for its spellbinding sunsets, unique architecture, and tranquil aura.

But beyond its beauty and spirituality, the temple is wrapped in a curious legend that the Internet has dubbed the "Breakup Curse".

The History Of 'The Breakup Curse' At Tanah Lot

Balinese folklore traces the origins of the curse to a tragic love story. A Brahmin Prince and Princess from Java once visited Tanah Lot seeking a romantic escape. During their visit, the couple became intimate, but not long after, the Prince abandoned the Princess, leaving her heartbroken and betrayed.

In her sorrow and rage, the Princess is believed to have cursed the land. She declared that any unmarried couple who visited Tanah Lot would part ways within six months.

Over time, this local superstition took on a life of its own. While some versions of the tale apply the curse only to couples who visit Tanah Lot specifically, others believe it extends to all unmarried couples who visit Bali together.

Regardless of interpretation, the legend adds a mysterious charm to the temple - turning it into not just a sacred site, but also a magnet for those intrigued by local myths.

Another Logical Reason?

Of course, not everyone is convinced. While the Internet has its share of breakup stories tied to Bali, there are also plenty of couples who returned engaged or even got married during their trip.

Many believe this "curse" might actually have more to do with human behaviour than anything supernatural. For many couples, a trip to Bali may be their first international vacation together. And when you're travelling, navigating new environments, and spending nearly every waking moment with each other, two things can happen: you either realise they're the one... or that they're absolutely not.

So, maybe it's not really a curse - maybe it's just clarity.