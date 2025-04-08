Bookmark Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chocolate Toned Glam For A Winning Makeup Moment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to sweep us off our feet during every beauty outing that she embarks on. The Kushi actress looked like a total star as she dolled up for her newest adventure donning a super glam chocolate toned makeup that she teamed with a golden ethnic ensemble. The 37-year-old actress made sure to slay her glam moment like there is no tomorrow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked like a diva as she dished out yet another beauty look from her glam closet that featured her flawless complexion that was warmed up with the right amount of bronzer and contour along with arched brows that framed her face. She added a wash of chocolate brown eyeshadow on her lids that she interspersed with a silver eyeshadow to give her inner corners a pop of brightness. A smudged out smokey eyeliner and loads of mascara for a fanned-out lashes look did the trick to complete her eye look. Her cheeks were laden with a generous wash of bronzer and a champagne highlight to add the right amount of shadows and sparkle. A caramel chocolate toned lip gloss added the perfect colour to Samantha's pout and wrapped up the look with the right notes of glam.

Samantha's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day by being styled into salon styled side-parted shoulder-length layered waves that framed her face perfectly and acted as the perfect crowning glory to her glam look of the day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chocolate glam and gilded ethnic ensemble get a beauty green flag.

