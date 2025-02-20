Samantha Ruth Prabhu Embarks On A Silent Retreat Without Any Communication, Only Herself "For Company"

If you've noticed Samantha Ruth Prabhu missing in action recently, it is because she is focusing on herself. The film star shared on Instagram that she attended a silent retreat recently, embracing a break from technology and speech to focus on mindfulness and inner healing. In her social media snap, the actress revealed that she spent three days disconnecting from technology and conversations as phones and communication was restricted.

Known for her dedication to health and wellness, Samantha chose the Isha Foundation retreat as part of her ongoing journey toward holistic well-being. Founded by Sadhguru, this retreat near the city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu focuses on meditation, and self-reflection, by offering participants a chance to step away from external noise and reconnect with themselves.

Samantha has often spoken about her wellness practices, from fitness routines to meditation. However, this retreat marked a deeper commitment to mental and emotional balance. It seemed to have been a transformative experience for the star as her caption in the picture said, "Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes."

Last month, Grammy award-winning American singer SZA also embraced spiritual well-being at the retreat. She dove into the Samyama wellness programme offered by the foundation for 8 days which had "no phone, no mirrors, no eye contact" and required participants to observe complete silence to transcend karmic limitations and cleanse their system.

