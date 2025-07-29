Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 90-Second Dead Hang Is Proof Of Her Incredible Strength

There is no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness inspiration. Be it yoga, gym, swimming, or ice baths – she does anything and everything to stay fit. The Kushi actor dropped another fitness video on Instagram to keep us all inspired for the week. Well, Samantha, along with her trainers Pavneet Chhabra and Paridhi Joshi, was seen doing a dead hang.

Can you guess how long the trio held the position? 30 seconds? No. One minute? Still a no. Well, all three of them held the position for close to one and a half minutes. We do not know about you, but we are totally motivated.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Aces Dead Hang Exercise

Dead hangs are simple but super effective. They help strengthen your grip, improve shoulder stability and posture. The exercise is also great for loosening up tight muscles and building endurance. Plus, you do not need any fancy setup – just a bar and a bit of patience.

In her caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “It's not about how you look. Not about genetics. Not about muscle mass or flexed selfies. It's about how strong you are, when no one's watching.”

In the clip, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also included a snippet of Canadian-American physician Peter Attia, where he talked about the importance of grip strength for longevity.

Peter Attia explained, “A male between the ages of 40 and 50 should be able to dead hang for two minutes. 90 seconds for a female. Another metric that we have for males between the ages of 40 and 50, they should be able to carry their body weight 50 percent in each hand for a minute.”

“If someone weighs 90 kilos, they should be able to put 45 kilos in each hand and walk for a minute. And for a female, they should be able to carry three-quarters of their body weight for a minute. That is a great indication of upper body strength, but also of balance and coordination,” he added.

Peter Attia explained that when you are carrying that much weight, walking is not exactly easy – it takes real strength. He pointed out how strong the link is between grip strength and overall health. In his words, “it's enormous.” For example, people with the highest grip strength have a 70% lower risk of developing and dying from dementia compared to those with the lowest grip strength.

Talking about how grip strength reflects overall body strength, the physician added, “Grip strength is not about grip strength. It is a proxy for total body strength, for muscle mass.:

So, take some fitness inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and get moving.