NEET PG 2025 Result Live Update: Check Your Scorecard With This Direct Link

NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) results this week.



According to media reports, the results may be announced today or between August 20 and 21.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, once the results are released.



While the official notification states that results will be announced by September 3, an NMC official told indianexpress.com that if the NEET PG 2025 result is not declared today, it may be released between August 20 and 21.



This year, the NEET PG exam was conducted on August 3 for over 2.42 lakh candidates in a single shift across 301 cities at 1,052 test centres.

NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Result LIVE Updates: Steps To Check Results

Visit the NBEMS official website, nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, select the NEET PG Exam tab.

Under the NEET PG 2025 section, click on the Result tab.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and save a copy for your records.

If you notice any errors in the NEET PG 2025 result, report them immediately to the NBE authorities.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination that serves as the single entrance test for admission to various MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses.