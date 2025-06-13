Advertisement

NEET PG Faces Technical Glitch, City Selection Window Expected To Open Soon

NEET PG 2025: Students will be able to select their preferred city until June 17, 2025 (11:55 PM), as per the official notice shared by NBEMS.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET PG Faces Technical Glitch, City Selection Window Expected To Open Soon
Candidates can keep visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in to check for updates.
Education Result

NEET PG 2025:  The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the revised list of exam cities for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG)  examination on June 12, 2025. The city selection window, scheduled to be open from June 13, 2025 at 3 PM, is currently facing a technical glitch, hindering students from selecting their city for the examination.

Students will be able to select their preferred city until June 17, 2025 (11:55 PM), as per the official notice shared by NBEMS.

Students will be allotted seats based on the first come, first serve criteria. Students' application submission time and the availability of seats in each city will be considered during the city allocation process.

NEET PG 2025: Key Dates

  • Exam City Selection Window: June 13 - June 17, 2025
  • Edit Window for Application: June 20 - June 22, 2025
  • City Intimation Slip Release: July 21, 2025
  • Admit Card Release: July 31, 2025
  • Exam Date: August 3, 2025 (9:00 AM - 12:30 PM)
  • Result Announcement: By September 3, 2025

The number of test cities have been expanded to a total of 233 to ease the conduct of single shift examination which was earlier to be conducted in two shifts.

Candidates can keep visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in to check for updates regarding the continuation of city selection process for the NEET PG 2025 examinations.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG 2025, Neet Result 2025 Date And Time, Nbems Neet Pg
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com