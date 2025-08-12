NEET PG 2025 Result Date, Internship Completion Deadline Announced: Here's What You Need To Know

NEET PG 2025: Medical aspirants across India eagerly await the results of NEET PG 2025, the national entrance exam for postgraduate medical courses. As per the official schedule, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the NEET PG 2025 results by September 3, 2025.

The exam, held on August 3, 2025, saw thousands of candidates compete for seats in MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs across the country.

Along with the result date, NBEMS has also specified the internship completion deadline that candidates must meet to be eligible for admission. To qualify for NEET PG 2025, candidates must complete their one-year compulsory rotatory internship on or before March 31, 2026. This deadline ensures that all candidates have finished their practical training before starting postgraduate studies.

What You Need to Know About NEET PG 2025 Results

Once the results are published, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official NBEMS website. Keeping your login details such as registration number and date of birth handy will make the process smoother.

How to Download NEET PG 2025 Result

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in or the dedicated NEET PG portal.

Step 2: Look for the link titled "NEET PG 2025 Result" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

If candidates face any difficulties during this process, NBEMS provides a helpdesk at 7996165333, available from 9:30 am to 6 pm on all days except Sundays and gazetted holidays. Alternatively, applicants can raise queries via the helpdesk tab accessible after logging into the candidate portal.

With the result date and internship deadline confirmed, candidates can now focus on counselling and securing their seats in postgraduate medical programs across India.