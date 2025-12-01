NMC Approves 4,201 New PG Medical Seats In Private Colleges For 2025-26

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cleared 4,201 additional postgraduate medical seats in Broad Specialities across private medical colleges for the 2025-26 academic year. With this approval, the total number of PG seats in private institutions now stands at 7,324, up from the previously existing 3,123.

The decision was announced through a notification by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), which stated that the consolidated list of newly approved and enhanced seats has been uploaded for stakeholders.

The NMC Director, in a separate circular referencing the MARB communication, urged institutions, students and parents to take note of the updated seat matrix. The notice highlighted that these additional seats come under the category of Broad Specialities (BS), applicable exclusively to private medical colleges for the upcoming academic session.

MARB has clarified that Letters of Permission (LOPs) for the expanded seats are currently being processed. Counselling authorities, however, have been instructed not to wait for LOPs, stating that the list available on the NMC website will suffice for the counselling process.

Specialty-Wise Expansion

The largest increase has been recorded in:

MS Orthopaedics: 355 seats

MD Anaesthesiology: 318 seats

MD Radio Diagnosis: 314 seats

MD General Medicine: 283 seats

MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology: 282 seats

Key additions also include 296 seats in MD Paediatrics, 240 in MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, 238 in MS Ophthalmology, and 251 in MS General Surgery. Smaller allotments were approved in areas such as MD Family Medicine (2 seats), MD Hospital Administration (4 seats), MD Nuclear Medicine (8 seats), and MD Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (7 seats).

State-Wise Breakdown

Karnataka accounts for the highest number of newly approved seats with 712, followed by Uttar Pradesh (613), Tamil Nadu (418), Telangana (353), and Madhya Pradesh (368). States with comparatively smaller additions include Tripura (10), Pondicherry (7), and Odisha (43).

The MARB notification states that the list of approved seats on the website "shall be considered as valid document for the counselling process". It also reiterated that the approval is in continuation of earlier sanctions granted to government medical colleges and deemed universities.