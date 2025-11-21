Provisional NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results Out For 26,889 Candidates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional results for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025. A total of 26,889 candidates have been shortlisted in the first round of NEET PG Counselling 2025. Of the over 2 lakh students who appeared in the NEET PG exam 2025, around 1,28,116 have qualified for the exam.

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical and dental seats in government, deemed and private medical colleges. Candidates who accept their seat allotment result are required to report to their allotted college between November 21 and November 27, 2025.

The registrations for NEET PG Round 1 counselling began on October 17, 2025.

The following is the counselling schedule for Round 2 of NEET PG.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Counselling Dates

• Registration/Payment - December 2 to December 7, 2025

• Choice Filling/Locking - December 3 to December 7, 2025

• Processing of Seat Allotment - December 8 to December 9, 2025

• Result - December 10

• Reporting/Joining - December 11 to December 18, 2025

MCC NEET PG seat allotment 2025 result will be published on November 22. Candidates allotted seat in the first round are required to report at the respective medical college between November 23 to December 1.

