Advertisement

Provisional NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results Out For 26,889 Candidates

NEET PG Counselling Round 2 registration runs from December 2 to 7, with choice filling until December 7, seat allotment results on December 10, and reporting by December 18.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Provisional NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Results Out For 26,889 Candidates
The registrations for NEET PG Round 1 counselling began on October 17, 2025.
  • MCC announced provisional results for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 for 26,889 candidates
  • About 1,28,116 candidates qualified NEET PG 2025 out of over 2 lakh exam takers
  • Candidates must report to allotted colleges between November 21 and November 27, 2025
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional results for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025. A total of 26,889 candidates have been shortlisted in the first round of NEET PG Counselling 2025. Of the over 2 lakh students who appeared in the NEET PG exam 2025, around 1,28,116 have qualified for the exam. 

The MCC conducts NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) postgraduate medical and dental seats in government, deemed and private medical colleges. Candidates who accept their seat allotment result are required to report to their allotted college between November 21 and November 27, 2025.

The registrations for NEET PG Round 1 counselling began on October 17, 2025. 

The following is the counselling schedule for Round 2 of NEET PG. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Counselling Dates

•    Registration/Payment - December 2 to December 7, 2025
•    Choice Filling/Locking - December 3 to December 7, 2025
•    Processing of Seat Allotment - December 8 to December 9, 2025
•    Result - December 10
•    Reporting/Joining - December 11 to December 18, 2025

MCC NEET PG seat allotment 2025 result will be published on November 22. Candidates allotted seat in the first round are required to report at the respective medical college between November 23 to December 1. 
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Medical Counselling Committee, NEET PG Counselling 2025, PG Counselling Round 1 Results
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com