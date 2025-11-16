NEET PG 2025 Revised Counselling Schedule Released, Round 1 Result On Nov 20

NEET PG Revised Counselling Schedule 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 All India Quota (AIQ)/State and AIQ 50 per cent counselling schedule. Students participating in the counselling process can check and download the counselling schedue under the "Schedule" section on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The choice-filling for round 1 will begin tomorrow November 17, 2025 and be available till 12 pm of November 18. The choice-locking begins on November 18 at 4 pm and ends the same day at 11:55 pm.

The result will be released on November 20 and candidates who accept their seat allotment result will be required to report to their allotted college between November 21 and November 27, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025: How To Download Revised Counselling Schedule?

Go to the official website of the committe - mcc.nic.in and click on "PG Medical" section.

Click on respective PG Counselling schedule under the "eservices/schedule" section.

The counselling schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Counselling Dates