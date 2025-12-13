135 More Seats Added To NEET PG Round 2 Counselling, Check State-Wise Details

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: In a fresh update for postgraduate medical aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added 135 more seats to the NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling process. These seats are in addition to the 32,080 seats announced earlier, taking the total number of seats available in Round 2 to 32,215.

The newly added seats have been approved across multiple states, with West Bengal emerging as the biggest beneficiary. A total of 46 additional seats have been sanctioned at North Bengal Medical College alone, marking the highest increase for any single institution in this round.

Madhya Pradesh has received the second-highest number of new seats, with 20 postgraduate seats added across three government medical colleges. These include six seats at Government Medical College, Shivpuri, two seats at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, and 12 seats at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.

NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Check State-Wise Details Here

In Maharashtra, all 10 newly approved seats have been allocated to Government Medical College, Nandurbar. Karnataka has also seen an increase, with the Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences receiving approval for 10 additional postgraduate medical seats.

Meanwhile, the MCC has once again extended the choice-filling deadline for NEET PG 2025 Round 2 counselling. Eligible candidates can submit and modify their preferences on the official website, mcc.nic.in, till 1 pm today. Aspirants are advised to review the updated seat matrix carefully before finalising their choices, as the latest additions could impact allotment outcomes.

The Committee has released details of 218 applicants whose category has been tentatively changed from Indian to NRI for Round 2, following scrutiny of the documents they submitted.

Applicants are advised to check the revised seat availability and submit their preferences within the newly announced timeline.