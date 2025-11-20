NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Releases Revised Schedule For Round 1, Adds 239 New Seats

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2025, which can be accessed on the official counselling portal, mcc.nic.in.

Round 1: New Dates Announced

According to the revised schedule, the choice-filling window for Round 1 will begin on November 20 and close at 12 noon on November 21. Seat processing is scheduled to start at 2 PM on November 21, and the Round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on November 22.

Candidates who receive a seat can report to the allotted institutes from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

How To Submit Choices

Candidates can submit their preferences for courses and colleges by following these steps:

Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in

Click on the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration link

Log in using the required credentials

Enter and lock the preferred choices

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future use

Seat Matrix Updated For Round 1

Along with the revised schedule, MCC has also updated the seat matrix for the first round. A total of 239 new postgraduate seats from Deemed Universities, recently approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC), have been added.

Meanwhile, 235 DNB seats-including 186 in government institutes and 49 in private institutions-have been removed based on communication from the National Board of Examinations (NBE). This adjustment has led to a restructured roster for government colleges offering DNB programmes.

For detailed information and further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official MCC website.

