In Kerala Local Body Polls, A Big BJP Win, And Another Shashi Tharoor Stinger

The results in the local body elections in Kerala have come as a setback for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state ahead of elections next year, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front ahead in four out of six municipal bodies and 14 district panchayats, against the ruling coalition's six.

The BJP has, however, emerged as the biggest, and perhaps most unexpected, headline grabber, with the NDA led by the party winning 50 seats in the 101-member municipal corporation in Kerala's capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, securing such a big mandate there for the first time. The BJP won its first-ever Lok Sabha seat in the southern state last year and has only ever had one MLA there.

The capital is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which has been won four times in a row by the Congress' Shashi Tharoor since 2009.

The municipal corporation was seen as a Left bastion and, in the outgoing 100-member corporation, the CPI(M) had 51 seats, the BJP-led NDA 35 and the UDF 10. In these elections, with the seats now 101, the NDA won 50 seats, the LDF 29, and the UDF 19, with the remaining two going to Independents.

Taking to X on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the mandate a "watershed moment" and said it was a result of the hard work by BJP workers.

"Thank you Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala's politics. The people are certain that the development aspirations of the state can only be addressed by our Party. Our Party will work towards this vibrant city's growth and boost 'Ease of Living' for the people," he wrote.

"My gratitude to all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who have worked among the people... Today is a day to recall the work and struggles of generations of Karyakartas in Kerala, who worked at the grassroots, which ensured today's result became a reality," he added.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the mandate showed it was "game over for the Left".

"Our vision is 'Vikasita Keralam' (developed Kerala). The Kerala unit of the BJP is on a clear growth trajectory. Look at our performance across the State and our vote share. We had targeted a 25 per cent vote share, and we are confident of crossing at least 20 per cent," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The BJP also retained control of the Palakkad municipality for a third consecutive term and delivered another setback to LDF in the Tripunithura municipality by winning 21 wards against the ruling coalition's 20.

Shashi Tharoor's Reaction

Congratulating the Congress and the UDF for the victory in Thiruvanathapuram, Shashi Tharoor - who has been criticised by his party members for actions that they say point to a pro-BJP and pro-Modi stance - also congratulated the BJP for its victory in Thiruvananthapuram and said it indicated a change in the political landscape.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," Tharoor said in a post on X.

"I also want to acknowledge the historic performance of the BJP in Thiruvananthapuram, and offer humble congratulations on their significant victory in the city Corporation - a strong showing that marks a notable shift in the capital's political landscape. I campaigned for a change from 45 years of LDF misrule, but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance," he wrote.

And, in a statement that may ruffle a few feathers in the Congress again, he added, "That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency."