NRI Returns To India After 7 Years In US, Says 'Don't Regret My Decision'

An NRI who returned to India after seven years in the United States shared a social media post explaining why they have no regrets about the move. The NRI cited several motivating factors for their return, including the challenges of the visa system, the desire to care for ageing parents, and a realisation that they could not picture themselves settling in America.

Despite India having a host of problems, the NRI said they did not intend to go back to the US anytime soon. "I didn't come back with rose-tinted glasses. A lot of the concerns people raise here are real: AQI is bad, hygiene, civic sense and littering on the roads, infrastructure is uneven, bureaucracy can be frustrating," the NRI wrote in a Reddit post.

"Those aren't imaginary problems, and I'm not trying to downplay them. I was told by my friends and family not to move back, and that I'll regret moving back."

However, after moving back, the reality felt less ideological and more practical, the NRI said. The user explained that instead of focusing on the broken side of things, they decided to enjoy certain things like food, hanging out with family and friends. convenience of getting any work done and no more visa worries.

"I faced issues in Houston as well homelessness, gun violence, racism, missing family and traffic...Heck I didn't feel safe roaming there at night in certain neighbourhoods. So while there as well I had to find a way to work around these issues and go on living my day to day."

As for challenges regarding work, the NRI explained that both countries had similar working styles where the employees had to sometimes go beyond the routine office hours to finish a project.

"Long hours and blurred boundaries exist there too, especially in major cities and competitive roles. I used to work long hours there and even some weekends as the rest of my team and I do that in India as well."

'Insightful Post'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, adding that nothing could beat the feeling of familiarity and living close to their loved ones.

"Great and insightful post which is layered with honesty. Appreciate you sharing your experience," said one user, while another added: "Very well balanced and articulated. I hope to move back too, in about 7-8 years. Need to save more so that I don't have to work in India."

A third commented: "Nice post. Life is such - when you live in the US, you enjoy what it has to offer and navigate its challenges; when you live in India, it's the same approach. No point fighting reality - study it, adapt to it, play the game according to its rules."

A fourth said: "This is something a lot of us underestimate: the privilege that we have to come back to a country where we have roots, a house, a family, and a degree of familiarity."