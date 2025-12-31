Thief Returns Stolen Mandolins To US Guitar Store With Apology Letter: 'Sorry, I Been Drunk'

A thief in New Jersey experienced a change of heart this holiday season, returning two stolen mandolins (small, lute-like instruments) to the store he had previously ransacked. Caught on CCTV footage during the initial theft, the man reappeared with an apology letter, expressing his drunkness as the reason for the act before returning the instruments.

In a social media post, Buzzy Levine, who owns Lark Street Music, provided an update about the thief returning to the store with the mandolins and the apology note.

"Recovered! Thank you all for spreading the clip of the theft of the two mandolins. An hour ago, the thief surreptitiously opened the front door and returned them in two shopping bags," said Levine on the shop's Facebook page.

"I ran up to the door and saw him running down the street so summoning all my feet fleetness I took off after him. Not so smart, I lost him, called 911, and they are in pursuit."

Levine shared pics of the instruments as well as the handwritten note that read, "SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS. You are good man". Levine, who has owned the store since 1981, said he felt like he was in a movie after the thief returned with his prized possessions.

"Your re-posts and pressure definitely made him realise the walls were closing in. Thank you all!!! I feel like I'm in a TV movie," Levine said.

In the surveillance video posted online, the alleged thief could be seen stuffing the instruments beneath his parka and leaving the store on Monday (Dec 22).

"How to steal 2 mandolins at the same time! Be on the lookout for this criminal and the Gibson F-12 #A2985 and a Weber Yellowstone #9360302. This thief has a Montenegrin accent," the post read.

According to ABC News, the mandolins were valued at Rs 3.1 lakh ($3,500) and Rs 3.8 lakh ($4,250), respectively. Christopher Kurschner, captain of investigations for the Teaneck Police Department, said the case was under investigation but no arrests had been made so far.