'Privacy Is Important': Wild Elephant Rips Off Camera After Spotting It, Forest Officer Shares Video

Elephants are one of the most social and intelligent animals on the planet, known for their strong awareness of surroundings and protective herd dynamics. A recent video circulating on social media highlighted this intelligence, where an elephant expressed its clear displeasure when its personal space was intruded upon by humans and their recording devices.

The 28-second video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shows a wild elephant charging towards the camera and clattering into it after spotting the device from afar. After the camera falls on the ground, the elephant calmly walks away from the spot, having completed its objective.

"Privacy is important !! The moment this elephant noticed something unnatural setup (a camera) it decided to remove it. How intelligent," wrote Kaswan on X (formerly Twitter).

"IR and White Flash cameras are installed in park for population and habitat study. Currently, 210 such cameras are placed in the national park."

Kaswan added that despite being flung away, the camera survived the onslaught by the elephant and managed to relay the stunning video, showcasing the animal's natural instincts in the wild.

"Luckily above camera survived and was able to bring this amazing clip. With this we are training our field staff also in utilisation of technology for conservation. Cameras are covering more than 20,000 hectares of land in our national park," said Kaswan, whilst sharing photos of wildlife officials placing the camera.

'Truly Amazing'

As the video went viral, social media users were truly amazed by the footage and wondered what could have prompted the elephant in this way.

"It is truly amazing to see how intelligent the elephant species. They always leave us in wonder with their wit and innocence," said one user, while another added: "The white flash in camera could have caused irritation to the elephant."

A third commented: "They set up their camera in elephant's privacy, and he couldn't tolerate it."