Watch: Crowds Gather Near Sydney Harbour Since 4 AM For New Year's Eve Fireworks, Video Viral

Thousands of people had already occupied key vantage positions near Sydney Harbour in Australia to witness the iconic New Year's Eve fireworks. Multiple videos circulating on social media showed the crowd gathering as early as 4 AM to snag the best spots to usher in 2026.

In one of the viral clips titled, "POV: It's 4 am in Sydney on New Year's Eve", thousands of revelers could se seen sitting and camping, waiting to be allowed near the harbour. The gates to Mrs Macquarie's Chair, the city's most sought-after vantage point, opened around 9:30 am, with the public immediately filling in the area within minutes.

Another video showed that the majority of spots in the harbour were already full by 11 am as enthusiastic crowd members secured the front-row seats for the midnight show.

As the videos went viral, a section of social media users were impressed by the tenacity of the people to endure the long queues, while others questioned if the struggle was worth it for a 10-15 minute spectacle.

"This is actually insane," said one user, while another added: "What do you expect? It is a world-famous event."

A third commented: "I'd rather watch from the comfort of my couch on the tv which is probably a better view, then jump straight into bed rather than spend 1 hour plus to get home from the congestion and traffic."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Foreign Traveller Ranks Best Places To Travel In South India, Video Viral

'More Than A Million People'

As per the Transport Minister, John Graham, Transport for New South Wales (NSW) was expecting more than a million people to celebrate New Year's Eve in the city, including at free viewing sites around the harbour.

"More than a thousand extra [public transport] services are going to be in place, that's at 40 per cent up on a normal day," Graham was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Premier Chris Minns urged families to enjoy the festivities despite the impact of the Bondi Beach terror attack, which left 15 people dead earlier this month.

'We can't be in a situation where this horrible criminal terrorist event changes the way we live in our beautiful city. We have to show defiance,' said Minns.