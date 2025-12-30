Foreign Traveller Ranks Best Places To Travel In South India, Video Viral

A foreign national has gone viral on social media for rating some of the popular destinations in South India. Rory Porter, who has travelled to India twice this year, suggested that those visiting India for the first time should definitely start with the southern region of the country, adding that they 'won't regret' the experience.

As for his ratings, Porter started with Goa, before sharing his experience of exploring the backwaters of Kerala, the beauty of Munnar and architecture brillance of Kochi.

"The first place in the south that I have been to...I know technically it's not really classed as south of India, but I am gonna go over anyway. It's Goa. It was an absolutely unbelievable place. Great coastline. You have got cows on the beach, you've got dogs, you've got all sorts of animals. People are super friendly. Food is good," said Porter in the now-viral Instagram video.

"Really relaxed vibes and if you're looking to rent a car or a motorcycle, this is probably the best place to do it because the roads are much more chilled. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here and wish I could have extended and stayed a little bit longer. If I'm gonna rate it, I am gonna give it a nine out of 10."

Porter later highlighted his stay in Alleppey, where he embarked on a houseboat and explored the area before eating some local seafood delicacies.

"What we did here was stay on a houseboat and explored the area on the river itself. We stayed there for one night. It was unbelievable. We got fish cooked by the chef. Met some lovely people on the boat and had an overall very pleasant experience. I am gonna have to give it a nine out of 10," said Porter.

"We then made our way slightly inland to Munnar, which was also beautiful. Lots of plantations. Incredibly green once again. Very friendly people. We actually saw a martial arts show which was really cool. There was some great food and tea. We stayed only one night, so we didn't have a lot of time to explore. It's very beautiful. I would rate this eight out of 10."

As for his final leg of the South India journey, Porter visited Kochi and adored the city's architecture that was heavily inspired by the colonial rulers.

"The city of Kochi is really nice, really clean. Obviously, it's got that influence from the Portuguese. I mean, the Dutch were there also. So, architecturally, the buildings are kind of different. Really enjoyed the vibe. Once again, the people are so nice, and if I had to rate it, I think I am gonna give Kochi an eight out of 10."

'Will Be Visiting These Places'

As the video gained traction, social media users lauded Porter for his honest ratings, while others said he was yet to explore the full length and breadth of South India.

"Thank you so much for your recommendations. I'll definitely be visiting these places now. Clear concise viewpoints. Much appreciated," said one user, while another added: "As a North Indian, Kerala is the safest place for solo travellers, I would say."

A third commented: "While I appreciate what you said, you visited two of the six states. You haven't visited Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telengana and Andhra. Tamil Nadu is the size of England. Karnataka is slightly bigger than Tamil Nadu. You will need months to cover these places."

A fourth said: "Next time, come to northeast India like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland."