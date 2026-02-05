Foreigner Claims France Is 'So Behind India' In Viral Post

A foreigner has gone viral on social media after revealing three things that India does better than France. In a now-viral Instagram post titled 'France is so behind India on these', the user Freldaway showcased five aspects of Indian life she admires, drawing on her experience living in the country. The woman's post highlighted the wonderful sense of community that Indians enjoyed, contrasting it with her experiences in France, whilst also applauding the Indian climate and the textile industry.

"As a French girl living in India, here are three things I think India does much better than France," the woman captioned the accompanying video.

Freldaway highlighted that her friends talked a lot about the sense of community in India. She said France is a lot more individualistic, which makes India a wonderful place to live, where everyone has got your back and is ready to help out. She said it was very endearing seeing people taking care of each other like they were one big family.

Despite France having ample natural outdoor settings, the woman said India still had the upper hand. "It's such a vast country that you've got desert, mountains, sea, jungle, backwaters, whatever type of climate and environment you might like, you'll find it in India," she wrote.

The Frenchwoman highlighted India's textile industry, stating that the amount of care and effort put in embroidery/bead sewing kept blowing her mind. "Even Kurtis, my friends find basic, seem luxurious to me! In France, these fabrics are usually assimilated to high fashion/ costly clothes," she added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'He Won't Eat Until Ghee Is Added': Husky's Food Tantrum Amuses Internet

'Indian Textiles In France'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the woman for highlighting the positive side of India, while others said France may soon get a taste of Indian textiles at a lower price.

"It's so nice to hear something lovely being said about my wonderful country India. Thank you," said one user Don't worry, ma'am. Upon ratification of the India -Europe FTA, Indian textiles will be cheaper in France."