Day After Delhi Blast, Hate Graffiti Seen At Top Institute In Kolkata

A controversy broke out at a premier institute in Kolkata earlier this week over a communal graffiti. A day after the suicide bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort, some hate graffiti were seen at the Indian Statistical Institute.

The graffiti - "No dogs and Muslims" - was found written with chalk on the door of the boys' hostel and the stairs. The words "Only place for Muslims" were found written on dustbins, and "No Muslims allowed" were written on the doors at CV Raman hall on campus.

A group of students on Friday launched a counter-protest against unknown people who made the communal graffiti on the campus.

They pasted the line - "Please throw your religious hatred here" - on the dustbin, while Article 15 of the Constitution was printed out and pasted on the main entrance of the hostel by the students themselves.

The students said it will remind everyone that discrimination on grounds of religion, caste, sex, race or place of birth is prohibited in India.

On November 13, the institute issued a statement after students filed a a complaint with the dean.

"The use of language that promotes hatred, discrimination or disharmony among individuals based on their religion, caste or community is a direct violation of our core values and the established code of conduct. Such an act creates a hostile environment and also tarnishes the reputation of the Institute," a statement signed by the dean of studies, Biswabrata Pradhan, said.

"The Institute strongly condemns this incident in the strongest possible terms," the statement said.

The institute has not filed a police complaint over the communal graffiti on campus.

However, a committee has been formed to conduct an internal enquiry.

"ISI will take strict action in accordance with the law of the land against the perpetrators for hurting the sentiments of a particular community and trying to disrupt the social fabric of the Institute," the institute's statement said.