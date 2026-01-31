'He Won't Eat Until Ghee Is Added': Husky's Food Tantrum Amuses Internet

Social media is full of dramatic videos where the huskies can be seen throwing tantrums, whether it be howling to be taken out for a walk or having a personal preference on how they like their food served. Adding to the collection, a delightful clip is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by the user @skylerthehuskyy, the video shows a Siberian husky waiting patiently for its owner to add ghee (clarified butter) to the food for it to consume.

“The food is right in front of him, but he won't eat it until a spoonful of ghee is added," a woman can be heard saying in the video. "Wait, I'll go get the ghee, then you'll see. Look, he's waiting for the ghee; he'll only eat after the ghee is added to the food."

After adding a teaspoon of ghee, Skyler quietly moves towards the bowl and starts eating the meal, much to the delight of the owner.

"Before anyone worries, yes, dogs can have ghee in very small quantities. It's not a daily thing, not a free-pour, just an occasional add-on. Moderation is key, always," the owner captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | AI Agents To Invade Social Media, Spread Narratives And Destroy Democracy, Study Warns

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 611,000 views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users debating if giving ghee to a dog was the right choice, while others joked about Skyler's dietary preferences.

"He was definitely a Punjabi in the past life," said one user, while another added: "You can add coconut oil also. It's safe and healthy. My puppy loves it."

A third commented: "My dog does the same. He loves the smell of ghee and butter in every food."