Stray Dog Reunited With Man After 5 Years, Heartwarming Video Viral

An emotional reunion between a man and a stray dog has gone viral on social media, highlighting the unconditional love of dogs towards humans. Shared on Instagram by a user named Chirag HV Havelia, the footage shows the user reuniting with an indie dog named Lily following a five-year absence. The video titled 'POV: People might forget you, but dogs won't' has resonated widely with animal lovers.

In the now-viral clip, Havelia crosses the street and calls out to Lily. After a moment of hesitation, Lily recognises him, starts wagging her tail and immediately smothers him with affection. Havelia later shared that their bond began years ago when the days-old pup was found near his food truck.

"When we had to close down, I couldn't take her with me. It broke my heart, but I knew she was the "Queen of the Road" and well-looked after by the community," explained Havelia.

Due to health issues and work commitments, Havelia said he could not visit Lily and only saw about her whereabouts through occasional photos sent by friends/neighborhood.

"Today, when I returned to the area, I spotted her from a distance and walked toward her, wondering if I was now just a stranger to her. The video shows the rest," he added.

'Pure And Loving Soul'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 445,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users were overcome by emotions, seeing the beautiful reunion.

"You can tell what a pure and loving soul she is. Dogs are god's angels sent down to give love and light to mankind," said one user, while another added: "Oh my god, she remembers you and she missed you!"

A third commented: "I know this dog. I see her every day when I come back home from my coaching. There is a watchman there who takes care of her!! Don't worry, she is safe!"

A fourth said: "She has so much to say. And dogs don't forget like humans. Once they love you, it's for life and your smell is imprinted with them. So even after years, they will remember that smell associated with you only. We have to learn a lot about their unconditional love."