Bengaluru Cab Driver Shares Reality Of Gig Work In India: 'Is This Even Living?'

A Bengaluru cab driver has gone viral after sharing the reality of gig work in India. In a passionate rant on social media, the driver detailed how a failed business venture and unemployment prompted them to drive cabs for sustenance, but the pay was meagre and required long hours of work without rest.

"Unemployed for a good 1.5 years, tried a business and burnt my hand, spiralled into loan and CC debts. Pulled up myself up again, looking for jobs to no avail. Rented a yellow board car for 1.5k per day and started driving last month," the driver wrote on Reddit.

The driver stated that they worked almost 16 hours a day, leaving them little for anything else in life. They questioned if such a life was even worth living.

"I make around Rs 4k out of which, 1.5k goes to car rent, 1.2k towards CNG and 200 for food/water. That leaves me with close to 1k daily. It's really hard, especially with the traffic in the city," the driver said.

"The constant monitoring of mobile, the tired eyes in 14-15 hrs of traffic making constant decisions on vehicle movements, both mine and around, traffic signals, customers behind, praying they don't cancel the ride...is this even living."

The driver said the hard work was not taking them or other gig workers anywhere, but it was the reality of jobs for crores of Indians.

"Millions are ready to work like this just to get about the day, living life on daily basis doing such hard work, unable to save anything at all, risking their health and life every single day."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | TikTok Star Khaby Lame Signs Staggering Deal Worth Rs 8,980 Crore To Sell His Company

This Too Shall Pass

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the driver

"That sounds like a tough gig! I have nothing to say except that you will get through this. This too shall pass," said one user, while another added: "Hope everyone gets to read this. We take people who do these jobs for granted. In every line you wrote, I could feel both the mental and physical pain."

A third commented: "After using my scooty for a daily commute of 30kms, I realised their hardship. Lately, I have started giving tips to the drivers and delivery boys only if they are being honest and polite. Even though it's a small amount of Rs 10-15."

A fourth said: "I always have the utmost respect for people who do these gig work not because it's hard or anything, because I just don't think I can."