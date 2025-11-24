Bengaluru Cab Driver's Six Rules For Passengers Go Viral: "Don't Call Me <i>Bhaiya</i>"

An intriguing signboard, consisting of a set of six rules for the passengers, was seen inside a cab in Bengaluru. A Reddit user shared an image of the signboard, which went viral on social media, sparking a debate on how people should behave with cab drivers and vice versa. Points like 'don't call me bhaiya' and 'be polite' were among the rules.

The image, captioned, "Found this in my cab yesterday", was posted on the r/bangalore subreddit. It gained significant attention with thousands of views and more than 1,000 upvotes.

See the post here:

Here's the list of all six rules:

1) You are not the owner of the cab

2) The person driving the cab is the owner of the cab

3) Speak politely and show respect

4) Close the door slowly

5) Put your Attitude in your pocket, please don't show us because you are not giving more money to us

6) Don't say bhaiya to us

In the note, the cab driver also mentioned not to ask them to drive fast.

Social media reaction

"Is he okay with being called Anna or big bro? Or is it just Hon'ble chauffeur exclusively," one user asked.

"Point 5 is concerning: If we pay more, they'll tolerate bad attitude? Also point 3 contradicts with the whole set of instructions," another said.

"Have you guys seen how people treat lower-class people? They don't allow maids & delivery partners to use lifts, so I don't think it's a big ask. If someone has disrespected you, why not avoid it in the future by mentioning your rules? The way some people close the doors of vehicles, it feels like doors are for show & don't serve any function," a third user wrote.