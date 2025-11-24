Man Shares Inspiring Journey Of Struggle And Growth: "From Village To 35 Lakh Salary"

A man has shared an inspiring journey of resilience and determination as he opened up about struggle, responsibility and growth in his life. In a post on Reddit, he mentioned all the challenges he faced and said he feels proud of how far life has brought him.

The post on r/Indian_flex subreddit went viral on the platform, gaining significant traction, including thousands of views and more than 1,300 upvotes.

He stated that he was born into a poor farming family in a village in Uttar Pradesh. But father, who worked as a security guard, was determined to give them a better life and moved to Delhi. But life took a tragic turn in 2013 when his father passed away.

However, it didn't stop him as he completed his education and joined a multinational in 2015 at a package of Rs 3.15 LPA. By 2018, he had switched to another company and was making Rs 7.5 LPA.

He revealed that they were clearing debts while living in a rented home in Delhi. But in November 2020, he lost his mother. Leaving him with his younger sister (in 12th grade) and younger brother (in 8th grade) to take care of.

They moved back to their native village, and he took on the responsibility of rebuilding our family home. Despite the odds, he promised himself that there would be no compromise regarding the education of his siblings, which led to his sister with a job of 11 LPA package, and his brother in his 2nd year of B.Tech.

"In July 2021, I started building our family home in the village. By October 2022, it was complete. In November 2022, I got married. I took a personal loan of Rs 20 lakhs to cover the wedding and construction," he wrote. "Fast forward to August 2025 - I have fully repaid that loan."

"I may not have big savings right now, but my biggest wealth is the fact that I kept moving forward, no matter how hard life hit me. Because success is not just about what you earn - it's about what you overcome."

Social media reaction

Online users rushed to the comment section to praise his hard work. One user wrote, "This isn't just a flex but inspiring. Much respect to you and best wishes."

"Take my Salute. You Deserve Respect. Keep marching Forward," said another.

"This is really very inspiring and its required an immense ammount of courage to go through all the hurdle," a third wrote.