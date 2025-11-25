From Millionaire To Lotus Farmer: Chinese Woman Repays $700,000 Debt Through Hard Work

A former businesswoman from Hunan province, China, has turned to farming to repay a massive debt after her once-luxurious life came to an abrupt end, according to South China Morning Post. Hu Qin, 44, and her husband had launched a successful fruit business in 2012, expanding to over 30 stores across the country. At its peak, their assets were valued at over 10 million yuan (approximately $1.4 million). The couple enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, living in a villa by the Xiang River, employing a private driver and several housekeepers, and frequently travelling.

However, by 2019, the business collapsed due to poor financial management, leading to bankruptcy and a debt of five million yuan ($700,000). To cope, the couple sold their villa and began travelling across China, taking up temporary residences and selling agricultural products to earn a living, as per the news reports.

Their turning point came in Wuhan, Hubei province, where they discovered the popularity of local lotus root dishes. Inspired, Hu began harvesting and selling lotus roots-a regional delicacy known for its crisp texture and reputed health benefits. Today, Hu is rebuilding her life by selling lotus roots, steadily working toward clearing her debt.

"We realised for the first time how delicious lotus roots could be, so we decided to stay in Wuhan and start over," Hu said.

The couple began live-streaming their work in rural lotus ponds, digging up lotus roots and selling them on social media. At first, Hu's husband handled the digging, but years of city life left him struggling with severe back pain after just half an hour.

Hu eventually took over the hard labour while her husband managed the cooking, laundry and other chores. Harvesting lotus roots is usually done in autumn and winter when the leaves have withered and the water is icy cold.

In her videos, Hu rises at 5 am daily and wades into the mud with heavy equipment, despite never having done physical labour before. Through live-streaming, she attracts thousands of viewers and sells up to 4,500 kg of lotus roots on peak days. Her efforts have helped her repay over one million yuan so far. Living modestly with her family, Hu believes that perseverance can change one's future. Her inspiring story has garnered over 2.5 million views on Chinese social media.