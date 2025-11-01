From Not Getting Selected At IIT To Making $60,000/Year: DreamLaunch CEO's Inspiring Success Story Goes Viral

Everyone dreams of a smooth start, a top college, a high-paying job, and a clear path ahead. But for Harshil Tomar, CEO of DreamLaunch, life seemed determined to challenge him at every turn. His journey began with setbacks, self-doubt, and a first job that paid just $400 a month (around INR 33,000), but he refused to let those obstacles define him.

In a post shared on X, Tomar explained that at the age of 17, he had only one goal, to get into an IIT. But he admitted that he failed.

He wrote, "My rank for first exam was 1.3 Lakh and the next time was 75,000. So, I settled for a Tier 2 college. At 20, I wanted to get a Remote Job with a good 40-50k Dollars salary"

He then enrolled in a tier-2 college. By the age of 20, he was looking for a remote job with a stable salary, but ended up as a software developer earning 400 Dollars a month.

Tomar explained that he hated every moment of that job and would often sit by the bus window, wondering if this was his life, waking up at 7 am, returning home at 8 pm, and questioning everything just for a few bucks.

But he refused to give up. During his internship, while others were chatting, Tomer was learning from React and Nextjs lectures and applying to over a hundred jobs daily while returning home.

He wrote that he focused solely on working out, studying, and applying for jobs. For six months, there were no results, but then suddenly, interview calls started coming in. Rounds of success followed, and he soon received three offers. By 2024, he had secured his first remote job.

His story then changed drastically. He turned his internship at Hifive into a full-time job but was later fired. Yet, this hardship didn't stop him.

Today, he works with large enterprises, earns more from sponsorships than his previous salary, and has generated a total net revenue of 60,000 Dollars. He said this was "a sign of hustle. I had no connections and I didn't get anything for free."

Social Media Reaction

Tomar's post quickly went viral online, with many users praising his honesty and determination, calling his journey "raw and real."

One user commented, "This is just what I needed this morning. it's been 1 month since I started X with 0 followers and in this short period I have been grinding and believing that one day I will be at a place where I can look back and tell your same story. Thanks so much for this motivation."

Another user wrote, "This is incredibly inspiring. A true testament to resilience and self-belief. You turned setbacks into fuel and kept pushing when it would've been easier to quit. Stories like this remind everyone, consistency beats luck every time."

"Life is unpredictable my dear bro," added a third user.