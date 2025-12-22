Ex-Nickelodeon Child Star Tylor Chase Spotted Homeless On California Streets

A former Nickelodeon actor has been spotted living on the streets of California. Tylor Chase, 36, who portrayed Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide between 2004 and 2007, was seen in Riverside, Los Angeles.

A video, which first surfaced in September, shows Chase wearing a worn-out Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans as he speaks to the person filming him.

In the clip, the person asks Chase whether he once appeared on Nickelodeon. “Yeah, on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide,” Chase replied. When the person recognised him, she said, “Oh yeah, you're that kid on it.”

After the video circulated, a GoFundMe page was set up in Chase's name and managed to raise more than $1,200. The fundraiser was later taken down by his mother, who said, “Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it.”

She added, “I appreciate your effort, but money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself,” reported The US Sun.

Watch the video here:

Former Nickelodeon child stars are having a rough one pic.twitter.com/qN95SrxOmJ — ???? (@FalconryFinance) December 21, 2025

Chase's situation was also discussed publicly by his former co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee during an episode of their Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.

According to Hello Magazine, Daniel Curtis Lee shared his initial reaction after seeing the footage. “There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me. When I first saw, I was angry, because I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times?”

Lee added, “But then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless because there's not much that I felt I could do.”

Lindsey Shaw expressed a desire to meet Chase in person. “You can't do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much,” she said.

Devon Werkheiser spoke about the impact of seeing the footage, saying, “It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at. It's hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time, and a really sweet person, that this is where life has currently ended up, is hard, man.”

“We're all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we'll see what we can do here,” Lee added, reported Hello Magazine.