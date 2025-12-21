Viral Video: Woman's Birthday Cake From Zomato Arrives With "Leave At Security" Message

Ordering a birthday cake online sounds easy enough. Pick a design, type a sweet message, and wait for the treat to arrive. But sometimes, the magic doesn't quite land where you expect. One minute you're imagining a perfectly frosted "Happy Birthday" brightening up your loved one's day, and the next, you are staring at something that makes you do a double-take. That's what happened to a woman on her special day. For her birthday, a friend ordered a cake through Zomato, and things quickly took an unexpected and hilarious turn. A note meant for the delivery agent ended up iced directly onto the cake.

On Instagram, she posted a short clip of the cake being placed in front of her during the party. In the video, she looks stunned for a moment before bursting into laughter, while everyone around her reacts to the unusual message. Instead of a birthday greeting, the cake read, "Leave at security." The phrase, normally used as a delivery instruction for gated buildings, was written on the cake itself.

"So it was my birthday. My friend ordered a cake from Zomato and the cake guy literally mentioned 'Leave at security'," she wrote in the caption.

The viral video received a lot of interest online, with people sharing instances of similar mishaps.

A user wrote, "I once wrote in the Zomato instructions section - write 'happy birthday mom' and they wrote 'write happy birthday mom'."

Someone shared, "Once I wrote, Handle with care... They wrote the same."

"They made you all smile and laugh with a dash of shock," a comment read.

Another shared, "It was my sister's anniversary.. I mentioned that I want a happy anniversary topper not a happy birthday.. They mentioned 'my sister' on the cake and sent a happy anniversary topper for that."

"I have faced it," said one user.

"Customer satisfaction at its peak," joked another.

Cake mistakes like these often go viral on social media. Before this, a Reddit post discussed how a cake ordered for a colleague's farewell arrived with their full instruction text: "Please put bye on cake." Read the complete story here.