Akshaye Khanna Went Viral When <i>Dhurandhar</i> Released. Netflix Flipped The Script

Two months ago, Aditya Dhar cast a spell named Dhurandhar whose hypnotic grip continues to dominate discussions on cinema, both online and elsewhere. And when this spy action thriller, fronted by Ranveer Singh, started streaming on Netflix last week, first-timers were ready to lap it up and fans were set for a rewatch.

The reaction to Dhurandhar on Netflix was poles apart from the feedback of those who watched it in theatres, both viewers who revisited the film online and those meeting the characters for the first time.

Who Ruled Dhurandhar? Akshaye Khanna Or Ranveer Singh

When Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025, popular opinion on social media crowned Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait the MVP of the film, nearly taking away the credit of shouldering the film from Ranveer Singh who plays the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real name is Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

But the (perceived) reality did a 360 when the film arrived on Netflix. A large section of viewers saying Ranveer Singh "ate" the film while rubbishing opinion that claimed that Akshaye Khanna was the scene stealer in Dhurandhar.

DHURANDHAR has been watched* and I have different review for movie but the thing that pissed me off most is " Akshaye khanna overshadowed Ranveer" PR gimmick bcz he didn't, not even one percent. Making a lakwa like face, smoking in slow mo with fancy wig isn't called acting and… pic.twitter.com/bY5apIlRVP — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) January 30, 2026

Ranveer owns, outshines, overwhelms every single scene he is in, in Dhurandhar. I understand the fanfare for Akshaye's Rahman, but Hamza just has a lot more emotional range written for his character arc. Would have loved to see a bit more origin story/lore for the Baloch clan and… — Joe (@josephradhik) February 3, 2026

Ranveer Singh is so good in Dhurandhar that is feels unreal. Every facial expression, muscle movement & emotions emoted is fine arts at its peak. I am super excited for the part 2 where we will see Jaskirat turning into Hamza & why. @RanveerOfficial pappi le lo yaar ❤️ — শর্বরী (@PratiksAngel) February 3, 2026

You lack proper movie knowledge if you think that akshaye khanna overshadowed ranveer singh's acting in dhurandhar .



Ranveer Singh's acting is on a whole different level 🔥🛐 pic.twitter.com/AwLUx326Ta — ADITYA (@wXtreme18) February 1, 2026

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar may be everyone's favourite, but Ranveer Singh is still the MVP for me.



He had a commanding presence whenever he was on screen. He was silent and sharp at the same time. He delivered a terrific performance. pic.twitter.com/jzm3h2WIhd — 🐋 (@_BhaagSaale_) February 1, 2026

Finally watched Dhurandhar. It's a well written and well made movie, too much unnecessary gore though. Everyone has acted well but Ranveer is spectacular! Akshay Khanna has great screen presence but I don't think he has overshadowed Ranveer. — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) January 30, 2026

Quality Of Dhurandhar Experience: Theatres Vs Netflix

Another big difference that has popped up is the quality of experience of watching the film in cinema halls and on Netflix. Those who had seen Dhurandhar in theatre and were looking forward to catching it again on streamer were massively disappointed.

Dhurandhar on Netflix is a mess.



Washed-out colours, weaker sound, muted dialogues on an A-rated film, and the runtime feels shorter.



For someone who watched Dhurandhar in theatres, that raw theatrical intensity is clearly missing.



Some films deserve to stay cinematic. This… pic.twitter.com/D5CH8rE7Ij — Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) January 31, 2026

Dhurandhar's colour coding:



Original On Netflix pic.twitter.com/cd0Hoe6OmW — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 30, 2026

Dhurandhar



In cinema hall On Netflix pic.twitter.com/L83bp7UZO0 — Sajcasm (@sajcasm_) January 30, 2026

Netflix ruined dhurandhar movie....



if you didn't watch dhurandhar in theatre you are missing one in a lifetime experience just look at this scene how dull and soulless it looks..@NetflixIndia Shame on you...@AdityaDharFilms ?



Theatre print🔥 Netflix 4k🤡 pic.twitter.com/25EVVIzBma — ๖ۣۜAяαиүα (@kohli_goat) January 30, 2026

While some rued about the poor colour grading, others were left feeling infantilised as they got to hear half-muted abuses.

Why the fuɔk Dhurandhar is so heavily censored on Netflix‽



Despite holding an 'A' (Adults only) rating, the streaming version features muted dialogues — censored swear words, abuses, and in some cases, even crucial dialogues are muted, and approximately 10 minutes of edited… pic.twitter.com/M7IWyyYD3C — 卂乇 (@imAlter_Ego) January 30, 2026

There was a section of fans that claimed the streamer had heavily censored Dhurandhar for its digital premiere. It's important to note that a revised version of the film started playing in cinemas from January 1 after the makers were asked to mute allegedly offensive references to the Baloch community in Dhurandhar.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who couldn't watch Dhurandhar in theatres as he was in the UAE, had many good things to say about the film.

"Finally saw #Dhurandhar on Netflix. Terrific storytelling and very high level of performances even from minor roles. Director #AdityaDhar deserves all the praise he's getting. Congratulations producer #jyotideshpande and looking forward to #Dhurandhar2," he wrote on X after watching the film on Netflix.

It did not feel censored except for swear words .. but it was obvious what the characters were saying — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 2, 2026

When a user asked Shekhar Kapur about the OTT platform's "censorship" on the movie, the Mr India director said, "It did not feel censored except for swear words .. but it was obvious what the characters were saying."

Divided by fandom, quality issues or censorship troubles, the bottomline is Dhurandhar remains a buzzword despite being in the cinemas for two months. Fans can rewatch the film in theatres or Netflix as they wait for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel which arrives on March 19, 2026.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Sells 1.3 Crore Tickets On BookMyShow, Becomes Highest-Selling Hindi Film Ever