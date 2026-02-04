To Play Lord Ram In Rajamouli's <i>Varanasi</i>, Mahesh Babu Had To Change How He Runs

Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release in theatres on April 7, 2027. In a recent interview, Mahesh Babu opened up about the rigorous training he undertook to play 'Lord Ram' in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus.

What Mahesh Babu Said

Explaining how closely SS Rajamouli guides performance and physicality, Mahesh described the director's method and the precision required for his portrayal.

Talking to Screen Rant Plus, Mahesh Babu said, "He (SS Rajamouli) has a process. There's a method to it. So when I play Lord Ram in this film, it's very important that your posture, the way your character walks and stands are correct."

He said he trained in Kalari, a traditional martial art from Kerala, for nearly two to three months to improve his body posture.

The actor added, "Then he wanted to change my running technique. So I trained with a track and field team for 6 months, and there would be only two shots in the film, by the way. That's the kind of commitment I was willing to make for this film, but it was like I said, you know it's fun and when you're in that mindset... It's fun, and you don't look at it as hard work."

More About Varanasi

In November last year, the makers revealed the film's official title at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad. The Varanasi teaser begins with a striking aerial view of the ancient city before shifting to an intense scene of a massive asteroid racing towards Earth. The preview closes with a strong visual of Mahesh Babu as Rudra, riding a bull and holding a trishul.

In Varanasi, Priyanka plays Mandakini in a high-octane action role, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as the film's main antagonist.



