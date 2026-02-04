Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Mahesh Babu Denying Her Telugu Debut With Ram Charan In <i>Zanjeer</i>: "It's Complicated"

Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for her upcoming project, Varanasi. The film's story spans thousands of years across locations like Antarctica, Africa and the titular city. Interestingly, it also marks Priyanka's first Indian project in nearly seven years. Mahesh Babu also claimed the film to be her first Telugu outing.

In an interview with ScreenRant Plus, Priyanka said, "For me, I haven't done a Telugu movie in like, I don't even know…” For those who don't know, Priyanka made her Telugu debut opposite Ram Charan in the 2013 film Zanjeer. The film was released in Telugu as Thoofan.

However, Mahesh Babu refused to acknowledge Zanjeer as Priyanka's first Telugu film. He interjected to say that she hadn't done one before.

Priyanka laughed and replied, “Yeah, I haven't done one,” to which Mahesh added, “She's not, this is the first time. So, I don't know what she's speaking.” Priyanka concluded the matter by saying, "It's complicated."

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Zanjeer was shot simultaneously in both Hindi and Telugu. The film marked Ram Charan's Hindi debut and Priyanka Chopra's Telugu debut. Before this, the actress was set to make her Telugu debut in the 2002 film Apuroopam, which got shelved due to financial issues.

Coming back to Varanasi, the film features Mahesh Babu as protagonist Rudhra while Priyanka plays her love interest named Mandakini. Prithiviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the role of the main antagonist Kumbha. The makers unveiled the first-look footage from the project in November last year.

The teaser kicked off with a stunning aerial shot of the ancient city, before cutting to a dramatic sequence of a massive asteroid hitting Earth. Destruction scenes unfolded across the globe, including Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat. The teaser ends with a powerful image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and wielding a trishul. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.